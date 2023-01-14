KickToken Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $795,693.96 and $169,515.44 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,429,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,429,606 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,431,259.29069236. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00620745 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $162,333.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

