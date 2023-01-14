KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Tops $864,987.58 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $864,987.58 and $161,770.34 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018010 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00230557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,424,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,424,715 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,429,015.38525034. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00662556 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $173,045.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

