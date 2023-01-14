Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,941 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after acquiring an additional 440,094 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

American Tower stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.42.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

