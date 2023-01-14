Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

