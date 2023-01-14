Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $105.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

