Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kingstone Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies

About Kingstone Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

