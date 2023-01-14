Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Kingstone Companies Stock Down 0.6 %
Kingstone Companies stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.94 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Kingstone Companies
About Kingstone Companies
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.