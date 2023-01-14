Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Acquired by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Kirby comprises 4.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 35.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEX opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

