KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Position Trimmed by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,870,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $424,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

