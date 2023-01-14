KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
KIO stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.72.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
