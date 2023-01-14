KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

KIO stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

