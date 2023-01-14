KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of KLA worth $34,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KLA by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 39.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,322,000 after purchasing an additional 197,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $420.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.52. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $445.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.94.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

