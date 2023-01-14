Komodo (KMD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.90 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00225763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00048656 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,662,060 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

