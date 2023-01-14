KonPay Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KonPay has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One KonPay token can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

