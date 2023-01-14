Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.90 and last traded at $53.00. Approximately 6,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 396,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.