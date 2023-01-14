Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 3.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.67. 1,202,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $730.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

