LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

