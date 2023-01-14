Laqira Protocol Price Down 16.1% This Week (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $20.06 million and $222,692.61 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.00425462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,271.83 or 0.30051242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.54 or 0.00912966 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

