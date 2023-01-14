Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.42

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.42 and traded as high as $19.00. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 4,746 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.64 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Round Hill Asset Management grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

