Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 397 ($4.84) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $331.75.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

