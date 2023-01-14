Leisure Capital Management Acquires Shares of 9,450 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

