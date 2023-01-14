Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $106.00 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

