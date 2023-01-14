Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

FedEx Stock Down 1.7 %

FedEx Announces Dividend

NYSE:FDX opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.67. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $256.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

