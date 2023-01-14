Leisure Capital Management Has $1 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $117.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

