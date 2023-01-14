Leisure Capital Management Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Allstate stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

