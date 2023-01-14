Leisure Capital Management Has $333,000 Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,280 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $61.74.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

