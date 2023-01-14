Leisure Capital Management Purchases 292 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

