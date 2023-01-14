Leisure Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,625 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

