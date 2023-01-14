Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.

Lennar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 110.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lennar to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Lennar by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 395,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Lennar by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 142,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Lennar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 244,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

