Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.53.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $6,161,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

