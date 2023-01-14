Lido wstETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,675.11 or 0.08050901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00425141 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,248.94 or 0.30028538 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00865786 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

