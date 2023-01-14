Lido wstETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,675.11 or 0.08050901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00425141 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,248.94 or 0.30028538 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00865786 BTC.
Lido wstETH Profile
Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.