Liquity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $639,385.30 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Liquity has a total market cap of $57.25 million and approximately $639,385.30 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00425113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.87 or 0.30020846 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00899539 BTC.

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,004,071 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.