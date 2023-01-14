Liquity USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.36 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004884 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $184.36 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00425113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.87 or 0.30020846 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00899539 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,502,945 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

