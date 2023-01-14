Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up about 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Littelfuse worth $21,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $247.15 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $302.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.68 and its 200-day moving average is $231.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

