Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.76. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Livent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Livent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after buying an additional 417,428 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 19.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

