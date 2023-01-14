Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after buying an additional 86,080 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 668,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 8.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HRL opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

