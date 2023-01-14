Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,382,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.
