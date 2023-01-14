Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 532.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,784,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,042,000 after purchasing an additional 871,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

CNI opened at $123.69 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About Canadian National Railway



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

