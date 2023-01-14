Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 456.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

