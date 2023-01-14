Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

