Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

