Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 3,556 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,337,000 after buying an additional 190,487 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $148.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

