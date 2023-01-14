Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $193.92 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

