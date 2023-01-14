Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $184,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $248.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

