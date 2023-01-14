Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $212.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $248.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

