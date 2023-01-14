Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.17. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

