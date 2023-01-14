Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $470.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $404.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

