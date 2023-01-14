Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $488.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.17. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

