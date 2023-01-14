Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded to “Sell” at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $8.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 70 to SEK 74 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. 259,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

