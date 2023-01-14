LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by swisspartners Advisors Ltd

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 5.8% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.