Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of M stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Macy’s by 1,247.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,793 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

