MAGIC (MAGIC) Trading 53.5% Higher Over Last Week

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. MAGIC has a market cap of $155.07 million and approximately $83.74 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAGIC has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,518,924 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

